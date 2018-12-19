Rome JV squads post basketball victories over New Hartford

Rome Free Academy held off New Hartford for a 30-27 win in girls junior varsity basketball on Tuesday, improving their record to 7-2 on the season.
Mia Mirabelli had eight points, including two free throws at the end of the game to seal the win.
Isabella Tharrett, Raelyn Dole and Abby Call all chipped in six points.
Oriskany over Hamilton
Oriskany defeated Hamilton, 37-32, in girls JV basketball.
Jillien Roberts had 12 points and 17 rebounds for a double-double in the win. Jordyn Coleman scored 12 for Oriskany.
Westmoreland defeated
Westmoreland lost to Morrisville-Eaton, 26-19, in girls JV basketball.
Grace Chrysler and Lauren Stephens each scored six points for the Bulldogs.
RFA boys win
The RFA boys JV basketball team beat New Hartford, 49-43. Hunter Frisch had 15 points for the 6-3 Black Knights.
Dayton Kelly had 14 and Alex Wells added 10.