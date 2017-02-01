Rome Teachers credit union awards 11 grants

The Rome Teachers Federal Credit Union awarded 11 classroom grants totaling $5,000 on Monday during its annual meeting, officials have announced.

According to the credit union, grants were awarded to:

Shelley Delosh from McConnelsville Elementary School;

Tamara Foster, Madison-Oneida BOCES;

Karleen Gilsnan, Heidi Turner, and Brianne Willson from Camden Middle School;

Kelly Reese from Denti Elementary School;

Karen Tagliaferri from Stokes Elementary School;

Richard Meyers and Charles Palmer from

Camden High School;

Camden High School; Nicole Chase-Iverson from John E Joy Elementary School; and

Kenneth Field from Rome Free Academy.

Grants are available to all educators within their field of membership and applications were accepted through Nov. 30, 2016, credit union officials added.

“The Rome Teachers Federal Credit Union is dedicated to helping educators achieve more personally and professionally,” the announcement said.

“They know that educators work hard for our children and communities and are happy to offer the opportunity to help them achieve more in the classroom,” it added.