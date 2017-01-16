Boy’s WWE wish comes true
SevenDay To say 8-year-old Dillan Burr, of Boonville, is a huge fan of World Wrestling Entertainment would be an understatement. When Burr, who has cystic fibrosis, was given the opportunity for a wish through Make-A-Wish Central New York, his request was ready and waiting: He wanted to meet his all-time favorite celebrity, John Cena. In December, Burr and his family traveled to... 9:00am 01/15/17
Hamilton College students ‘shadow’ St. Elizabeth residents
Education Five Hamilton College students interested in health careers spent this week shadowing physicians in the St. Elizabeth Family Medicine Residency Program. This is the 12th consecutive year for the program entitled “A Week in the Life of a Family Medicine Resident.” Students participating were Michael Carducci, Aaron Oh, Sofia Rachad, Alyson Skelly and Abigail Tulchinsky. The... 4:10pm 01/14/17
Water-lead testing completed in Rome school district
Education Water fixtures with lead levels at or above allowable drinking standards include five of 70 fixtures at Staley Upper Elementary School, and nine of 63 at the former Fort Stanwix school building. Those results conclude the Rome school district’s findings at all of its school buildings, as part of a statewide mandate for schools to test drinking water for lead contamination and... 4:00pm 01/14/17
County report being prepared on breakdown of assistance, support
County What’s county government done for you lately? A localized version of the answer to that question will be known shortly as Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr., and his staff compile a breakdown of county assistance and support for the three cities, 26 towns and 17 villages. The report could be finished as soon as next week. PIcente told the Republican legislative... 4:00pm 01/14/17
Suspect sought in Oneida armed robbery
Public Safety CITY OF ONEIDA — The manhunt is on for a white male with a long, “scruffy” beard who robbed an employee of Mott’s Place at gunpoint early Friday morning. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to law enforcement officials. Police said an employee of Mott’s Place showed up for work on Genesee Street at 6:30 a.m. and was accosted by a man wearing a New York... 9:35am 01/14/17
RPD receiving $98,855 grant for new equipment
Rome The Rome Police Department is getting new equipment thanks to a $98,855 grant that is being shared among four county law enforcement agencies. The money, awarded to the county through the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, will be used for protective equipment and patrol rifles “to provide the greatest level of protection and effectiveness in the efforts to combat... 4:00pm 01/14/17
Hamilton earns $13.5M grant
County A Madison County village is among the recipients of grants and interest-free and low-cost loans to support wastewater and drinking water infrastructure projects around the state. Hamilton is getting a total of $13.5 million to finance costs associated with the planning, design and construction of a series of improvements to upgrade the village’s existing sewage treatment... 4:00pm 01/14/17
Bertram’s 32 lead Cooperstown past Oriskany
Sports The Oriskany boys basketball team fell to 4-6 on the season with a 75-47 home loss to Cooperstown in a Center State Conference crossover contest on Friday night. Leading the way for the Redskins was Ricky Phelps, who finished with a team-high 15 points and pulled down six rebounds. Ryan Enos and Nick Commisso both finished with five points for the defending Class D state... 4:10pm 01/14/17
Relay squad shatters records for first-place Rome girls
Sports The Rome Free Academy girls indoor track team took home another victory at the fourth Mohawk Valley meet inside the Hutton Dome at Utica College on Friday, led by a school-record performance by the 3,200-meter relay team. The Black Knights won the meet with a final score of 113. Vernon-Verona-Sherrill ran to a fifth-place finish with a score of 39, South Lewis finished sixth... 4:10pm 01/14/17
County Health Department restaurant inspections for December
Health County Health Department inspectors conduct unannounced and periodic checks of food service establishments to determine if they comply with the state codes, rules and regulations. Here are health department ratings after recent inspections: The following establishments were in substantial compliance with sanitary code. However, some violations were noted. LAFAMIGLIA, 1... 4:00pm 01/14/17
NY State Health extends enrollment deadline
Health NY State of Health, the state’s official health plan Marketplace, has announced that consumers now have three additional days to enroll in a health plan with coverage starting Feb. 1. The deadline has been extended through 11:59 p.m., Wednesday. The previous deadline was Sunday. “As we near the end of our Open Enrollment period, consumer demand remains high, so we want to be... 4:00pm 01/14/17