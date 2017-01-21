Positively Rome to host Moonlight Trail Night
Rome LAKE DELTA — Positively Rome will host its third annual Moonlight Trail Night on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Delta Lake State Park. The family friendly event will kickoff at 5 p.m. and include candle-lit trails for snowshoeing, walking, cross-country skiing, and fat-tire mountain biking. Roger Maclaughlin will also be on site with horse-drawn sleigh rides through the state... 4:03pm 01/21/17
MVHS, Masonic research lab explore affiliation
County The Masonic Medical Research Laboratory and Mohawk Valley Health System are exploring a possible affiliation. It was announced Friday that the two organizations are in the early stages of exploring a partnership. One of the possible outcomes is locating a portion of the Utica-based Masonic research facility in the new hospital that’s proposed by MVHS for downtown Utica. “We... 4:00pm 01/21/17
Ice fishing on Oneida Lake
County 4:00pm 01/21/17
Rail Trail meeting Thursday
County The Oneida rail Trail will be holding its monthly meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Oneida Rec Center, 217 Cedar St., Oneida, according to trail officials. The ORTC meets the last Thursday of every month. The meetings are open, and the public is invited and encouraged to attend, trail officials said, adding that volunteers are needed for all aspects of trail... 4:00pm 01/21/17
New structure in the wings at Griffiss Airport
Rome Foundation work is taking off for a new building at Griffiss International Airport, according to local officials. Oneida County Deputy Aviation Commissioner Chad Lawrence hopes the prefabricated metal building’s construction flight will touch down in time for a spring occupancy. The 25,000-square-foot structure will be used to store the county airport’s fleet of snow removal... 4:00pm 01/21/17
Business seminar at Chamber
Business ONEIDA — The Greater Oneida Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business seminar Jan. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at chamber offices, 136 Lenox Ave. The event is $10 and is free for chamber members and their employees. The chamber is hosting SCORE business mentors to provide free help. They outline practical action plans, education and other tools to start a business or improve an... 4:00pm 01/21/17
Public Safety Logs — Jan. 21, 2017
Public Safety Mutual aid logTo report an emergency: 911Friday12:36 a.m. New York Mills, Horace Street, structure.5:02 a.m. Camden and Camden Ambulance, accident.6:55 a.m. Floyd and AmCare, Soule Road, accident.11:47 a.m. Yorkville, Winchester Drive, Whitestown, down wires.11:53 a.m. New York Mills, Winchester Drive, down wires.1:53 p.m. Vernon and Vineall, North Street, unknown.1:56 p.m.... 4:00pm 01/21/17
First-place Notre Dame pulls away for victory over Tri-Valley rival VVS
Sports VERONA — A a three-pointer by Davey Moffett almost right off of the opening tip got the Vernon-Verona-Sherrill boys basketball team off to a great start in Friday night’s Tri-Valley League showdown with Notre Dame. But the Jugglers answered back with a 10-0 scoring run of their own, taking control of the game. When it was over, the Jugglers had a convincing 76-55 victory that... 4:10pm 01/21/17
Rome boys run to indoor track title at Utica College
Sports The Rome Free Academy boys indoor track and field squad took the team crown with 98 points at the fifth Mohawk Valley Meet of the season at Utica College on Friday night. Ryan Swavely won the shot put, Robert Edwards won the weight throw and the Black Knights took home a first in the 800-meter relay team with Nate Korrigan, Alexander Sticca, Bryan Rodriguez and Daniel... 4:10pm 01/21/17
Roast pork dinner slated Jan. 29
Meetings / Events CLARK MILLS — The Church of the Annunciation will hold a Roast Pork Dinner in its Parish Hall on Clarey Ave. from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday Jan. 29. Tickets are $12; $7 for children (6 to 12); and those 5 and under eat free. 4:00pm 01/21/17
Just walk across the room
Religion The average person walks ten thousand steps each day. People walk because that is the way God created humans to move about. Bill Hybels, a pastor and leader within the Christian community says, “Assume the average distance across the room is 20 feet—about 10 steps. The question I hope to answer is this: What if 10 steps — just one-thousandth of your daily average — could... 4:00pm 01/21/17