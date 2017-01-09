Mother, son sentenced to five years in prison in Word of Life case
Public Safety A mother and son were both sentenced to five years in state prison this morning for their role in the Word of Life church murder. According to family of the victims, Linda and David Morey were dutifully following the orders of church leaders. Linda, 55, and David, 27, of Utica, were both sentenced by Judge Michael L. Dwyer to five years in state prison on two counts of... 1:00pm 01/09/17
Sewer fix could be ‘lengthy, expensive’
Rome The city might have to replace a 250-foot length of sewer line on Erie Boulevard West after discovering clogged sections and damage to the line, said Public Works Commissioner Frederick L. Schmidt this morning. “It could be lengthy and it could be expensive. Those things are what we’re working on today,” said Schmidt. Clogs in the line initially forced the city to close one... 12:00pm 01/09/17
Lifelong Roman dishes up love of cooking with new book
SevenDay Life-long Roman Holly Amidon has weaved in a lifetime of memories and love for cooking into her newly released first book, “A Lifetime of Good Eats.” Amidon learned how to cook at a very young age. Throughout the years, she has built up a repertoire of recipes, from her early cooking days to regionally inspired dishes and more complicated culinary offerings. In “A Lifetime of... 9:00am 01/08/17
Organizers pleased with first year of bicycle-sharing service
Rome In its first year of operations, the bicycle-sharing service in Rome from Positively Rome and Zagster reported 850 “trips” — rentals —between Aug. 11 and Nov 1. The average ride time was 50 minutes. The program cost was $1 per hour during the first year, and will be $2 per hour next year to help cover annual operation costs, noted Jake DiBari, co-founder of Positively Rome. No... 4:10pm 01/07/17
Record high calls for Lake Delta Volunteer Fire Department
County The Lake Delta Volunteer Fire Department set a new high in its responses to emergency calls in 2016, and also reached new levels with its annual fund drive. The department handled 535 total calls in 2016, which was “higher than in any previous year” and up by over 100 from a year ago, said department President Edward Davis. Its annual fund drive, through mailings to residences... 4:00pm 01/07/17
Safe, smart riding best way to enjoy NY’s snowmobile trail network
Public Safety The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation reminds snowmobilers to ride responsibly and exercise caution as they enjoy the state’s snowmobiling opportunities. “Our 10,500 miles of state-designated snowmobile trails make New York State an unmatched destination for snowmobiling,” State Parks Commissioner Rose Harvey said. “The best way to enjoy this... 4:00pm 01/07/17
19 county legislators sign Boreas Ponds Tract petition
County A large parcel of land in the Adirondacks ought to be open to such recreational activities as snowmobiling. That’s the sense of a petition signed by 19 of the 23 Oneida County legislators regarding the 20,758-acre Boreas Ponds Tract in Essex County. The land was purchased by New York State in the spring and is currently unclassified state land in the Adirondack Forest... 4:00pm 01/07/17
Sports calendar — Jan. 9, 2017
Sports Tonight’s Schedule...Scholastic girlsBasketball — Morrisville-Eaton at Oriskany, South Lewis at Copenhagen, 7. Volleyball — RFA at VVS, Camden at Central Valley Academy, Proctor at Oneida, Holland Patent at Westmoreland, Adirondack at Mount Markham, 7. Tuesday’s Schedule...CollegeBasketball — Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 7.Scholastic boysBasketball — Central Valley Academy at... 2:00pm 01/09/17
Syracuse defense steps up in second straight win
Sports (AP) — Maybe Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim finally has solved some of the problems that plagued the Orange earlier in the season. For the second straight game, the Orange stepped up on defense, its shooters took charge early against Pittsburgh with a daunting long-range barrage, and Syracuse cruised to a 77-66 victory over the Panthers on Saturday afternoon at the Carrier Dome.... 12:00pm 01/09/17
MLK prayer breakfast Jan. 16
Religion The Rome Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will hold their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast Monday, Jan. 16 at 8 a.m. at the Zion Episcopal Church, 140 W. Liberty St. Rev. Arthur Atkins of the Rome Wesleyan Church will serve as guest speaker and Alfreda Brown will perform music. Tickets are $8 and $5 for children under 12. 4:00pm 01/07/17
Spiritual growth
Religion Spiritual growth is the development of the believer in Christ. It is not an option even though it is determined by the believer’s attitude towards God’s Word. The Word is the KEY to spiritual growth. By the Word, what we mean here is the finished work of Christ. A promissory note in the Law, Prophecy in the Prophets and the Fulfilment found ONLY in the Epistles. When we feed... 4:00pm 01/07/17