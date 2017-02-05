National Wear Red Day celebrated
County The Rome and Greater Utica area celebrated National Wear Red Day Friday. Throughout the area, local businesses, community groups, hospitals, towns, and schools wore red, went red and glowed red on Feb. 3 to help spread the message that heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year – more than all cancers combined. For the second year in a row, the... 4:10pm 02/04/17
Stamboly’s case returns to City Court
Public Safety The computer trespassing case of Rome school district athletic director Michael J. Stamboly has been returned to City Court rather than face a grand jury indictment. Stamboly, 51, is charged with one count of computer trespass, a class E felony. His case was adjourned to the grand jury for a possible indictment in November, but District Attorney Scott D. McNamara said his... 4:00pm 02/04/17
Rome school super visits Albany to discuss variety of topics
Education Potential changes to middle-school requirements and grade K-2 standards, plus using people in industry to teach, were among topics by state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, said Rome school Superintendent Peter C. Blake following an Albany visit. Blake’s two hours with Elia on Tuesday morning, including her discussing “some of the things SED (state Education Department)... 4:00pm 02/04/17
Sewer main rehab continues in village
County WHITESBORO — Residents and business owners in the village of Whitesoro, who live in the Oneida County Sewer District may see crews in their neighborhoods as the rehabilitation of sanitary sewer mains continues. Oneida County has contracted Green Mountain Pipeline Services, Inc., a Vermont provider of sewer rehabilitation services, to install a jointless sewer pipe that... 4:00pm 02/04/17
'Literacy campout' at RCS
Education 4:00pm 02/04/17
No snowmobiling in Redfield
Public Safety TOWN OF REDFIELD — Snowmobilers are being asked to steer clear of Oswego County this weekend because they have too much snow. Redfield Highway Superintendent Paul Pratt said the town has been hit by more lake effect snow than the plows can safely handle. Snow banks are already taller than the average person, he said, and it’s getting more difficult for plows to push the snow... 4:00pm 02/04/17
Police plan statewide crackdown on DWI for Super Bowl
Public Safety ALBANY (AP) — New York State police and other law enforcement agencies are planning a statewide crackdown on drunken and reckless driving over the Super Bowl weekend. The campaign will include underage drinking enforcement, increased highway patrols and sobriety checkpoints to identify impaired drivers. It runs from Saturday through the early morning hours of Monday. The Super... 4:00pm 02/04/17
A 'great win' for Boeheim and the Orange, any way you count it
Sports (AP) — Jim Boeheim didn't want to talk about it, even if everybody else did. He was more interested in the moment at hand. Freshman Tyus Battle had a career-high 23 points and Andrew White also had 23 as Syracuse rallied past No. 9 Virginia, 66-62, on Saturday at the Carrier Dome for its second win over a ranked team in eight days. Syracuse (15-9, 7-4 Atlantic Coast... 12:42pm 02/05/17
At 30, Remsen’s Hamlin might be having her best luge season ever
Sports (AP) — Retirement keeps getting closer. Remsen native Erin Hamlin keeps getting better. It’s an unusual parallel, not often the case for athletes when they realize that they’re closer to the end of their careers than the beginning. But Hamlin, the USA Luge veteran who is expected to hang up her sled next winter after the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, is an anomaly — epitomizing... 4:20pm 02/04/17
Sherrill library plans events
Arts & Learning SHERRILL — The Sherrill Kenwood Library, 543 Sherrill Road, is hosting several events this month. 4:00pm 02/04/17
Nationally recognized comedian performs at Christ the King
Religion SYRACUSE — Christ the King Retreat House will host a fundraiser on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 500 Brookford Road. All proceeds will benefit the Retreat House. The fundraiser will include a social, a chef-prepared dinner and a performance by comedian Moody McCarthy. His network credits include “The Late Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Last Comic Standing,” “America’s Got Talent,” CBS’... 4:00pm 02/04/17