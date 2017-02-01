Hiring freeze may hold up 30 pending workers at Rome DFAS
Rome The federal hiring freeze is prompting concerns for the Rome Defense Finance and Accounting Service’s ability to perform its job, including holding up 30 pending new employees, a union official says. The impact is “devastating to all DFAS sites” including the Rome location which handles a large volume of Army-related work, said Edward Abounader, president of the American... 12:00pm 02/01/17
Tenney supports executive order
County Rep. Claudia L. Tenney supports President Donald J. Trump’s controversial executive order to restrict immigration to the United States. “While President Trump’s recent executive order places a temporary hold on elements of our nation’s refugee and visa programs, it in no way undermines our country’s humanitarian commitments,” she said in a statement. “The president’s... 4:10pm 01/31/17
RACC’s Creative Arts Academy Preschool accepting applications for pre-K students
Education The new Creative Arts Academy Preschool at Rome Art and Community Center will begin participating in the Rome school district’s new pre-kindergarten program for 3-year-olds on March 1, and is accepting students. The district’s overall new pre-K program will begin Wednesday at some community locations, and by March 1 at some other participating sites. The art and community... 4:00pm 01/31/17
Legislators endorse taking pension benefits from corrupt state officials
County Three area state legislators applauded Monday’s passage by the Assembly and Senate of a constitutional amendment that would strip retirement benefits from any state public officials convicted of corruption. The amendment, which was passed for the first time last year, will now go on the November ballot for final approval from voters. Constitutional amendments must be passed... 4:00pm 01/31/17
Night to Shine gives prom experience for people with special needs
Rome Delta Lake Bible Conference Center and Rome Alliance Church are teaming up to serve as one of more than 350 sites around the world that will host a Night to Shine event — a prom night experience for people with special needs — sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, on Friday, Feb. 10. Special time for bothattendees and volunteers Night to Shine, for individuals ages 14 and... 4:00pm 01/31/17
County ADA honored for longtime service
Public Safety Oneida County Assistant District Attorney Grant J. Garramone was honored for his more than 20 years of service as a prosecutor on Friday. Garramone received the prestigious Robert M. Morgenthau Award at the annual State District Attorney’s conference, officials said. The award is named after Robert Morgenthau, who was New York County’s chief law enforcement officer for 35... 4:00pm 01/31/17
Woman accused of using fake cash to buy Xbox
Public Safety NEW HARTFORD — A Herkimer County woman is accused of throwing counterfeit money at a man trying to sell her an X-Box video game console at the Carolyn Court Apartments. Police said the victim posted on Facebook that his Xbox was for sale, and he was contacted by Emily R. Gilman, 23, of Mohawk. Police said Gilman drove to his apartment complex on Clinton Street on Dec. 27 to... 4:00pm 01/31/17
Sports calendar — Feb. 1, 2017
Sports Tonight’s Schedule...ColllegeBasketball — Syracuse at North Carolina State, Colgate at Holy Cross, 7.Scholastic girlsVolleyball — RFA at Camden, Oneida at Canastota, Remsen at Brookfield, Westmoreland at Waterville, 7.Thursday’s Schedule...Scholastic boysBasketball — Fayetteville-Manlius at RFA, 7:30; South Lewis at Beaver River, 8. Bowling — New York Mills at Holland Patent,... 2:00pm 02/01/17
Sentencing for Will Smith's killer reset for March
Sports NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Sentencing for the man who fatally shot Proctor High of Utica graduate and former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith has been postponed to March 27. Prosecution and defense attorneys in the Cardell Hayes case agreed Tuesday to push back a sentencing in mid-February. Smith was killed in a traffic confrontation in New Orleans last April. The 29-year-old Hayes... 9:32am 02/01/17
Tickets on sale Friday for Sesame Street Live at Stanley
Entertainment Elmo, Grover, Abby Cadabby and their Sesame Street friends will welcome Chamki, Grover’s friend from India, when Sesame Street Live’s “Make a New Friend” visits the Stanley Theatre, 259 Genesee St., Utica, 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11. Tickets to the event go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 3, and range from $20 to $28. There is also a limited number of $38 Gold... 4:00pm 01/31/17
Marks 100th
Senior On Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 a 100th birthday celebration took place for Mary Schillaci of Rome. Mary’s family gathered at her home to honor “this wonderful milestone.” She was born Jan. 1, 1917 in Rome to Thomas and Carmella DePasquale. She married Joseph D. Schillaci on Oct. 26, 1935 in Rome. He died in 1996. Schillaci worked at Rome City School system as teacher’s aide for... 4:00pm 01/31/17