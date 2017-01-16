Suspect sought in Oneida armed robbery

Public Safety CITY OF ONEIDA — The manhunt is on for a white male with a long, “scruffy” beard who robbed an employee of Mott’s Place at gunpoint early Friday morning. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to law enforcement officials. Police said an employee of Mott’s Place showed up for work on Genesee Street at 6:30 a.m. and was accosted by a man wearing a New York...