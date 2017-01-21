Rail Trail meeting Thursday

County The Oneida rail Trail will be holding its monthly meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Oneida Rec Center, 217 Cedar St., Oneida, according to trail officials. The ORTC meets the last Thursday of every month. The meetings are open, and the public is invited and encouraged to attend, trail officials said, adding that volunteers are needed for all aspects of trail...