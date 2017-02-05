No snowmobiling in Redfield

Public Safety TOWN OF REDFIELD — Snowmobilers are being asked to steer clear of Oswego County this weekend because they have too much snow. Redfield Highway Superintendent Paul Pratt said the town has been hit by more lake effect snow than the plows can safely handle. Snow banks are already taller than the average person, he said, and it’s getting more difficult for plows to push the snow...