Woman accused of using fake cash to buy Xbox

Public Safety NEW HARTFORD — A Herkimer County woman is accused of throwing counterfeit money at a man trying to sell her an X-Box video game console at the Carolyn Court Apartments. Police said the victim posted on Facebook that his Xbox was for sale, and he was contacted by Emily R. Gilman, 23, of Mohawk. Police said Gilman drove to his apartment complex on Clinton Street on Dec. 27 to...