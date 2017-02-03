City seeks input on Woodhaven
Rome The future of the 100-acre parcel made up of both the former Woodhaven and Wright Park Manor housing complexes is wide open, and the administration wants Romans to help with direction for how to make it a part of the community. The city, Mohawk Valley EDGE and Rome Industrial Development Corp. will host two public meetings on Feb. 9 regarding the revitalization of the parcel.... 4:10pm 02/03/17
Temporary fix keeps RFA auditorium running
Education Upcoming events at Rome Free Academy auditorium will not have to be relocated, following recent repairs to operating systems, says school district Superintendent Peter C. Blake. While longer-term upgrades including lighting are still needed, the district is “not planning to relocate anything,” nor will be time limits for the length of events, Blake said Thursday. Blake had... 4:00pm 02/03/17
DFAS turns to new administration for info from Army study
County A new presidential administration and new secretary of the Army have yet to result in new information on an Army business reorganization review that could affect the Rome Defense Finance and Accounting Service, a DFAS union leader says. A Defense Department briefing in April on policies affecting civilian staff at department agencies including DFAS may clarify the long-pending... 4:00pm 02/03/17
Local officials, governor have ‘candid exchange’ on nanocenter
County MARCY — The status of the Marcy Nanocenter was the focus of a meeting in Albany of the governor, county executive and two local state lawmakers. Tuesday’s session was more of the fallout following disclosure in mid-December that the highly-anticipated ams AG computer chip fabrication facility wasn’t coming after all. The withdrawal by the Austrian company was greeted with... 4:00pm 02/03/17
Boscov’s chairman diagnosed with cancer
Business Albert Boscov, chairman of the Boscov’s department store chain that has an anchor spot in New Hartford’s Sangertown Square, says he has been diagnosed with cancer. In a letter Wednesday to employees, 87-year-old Boscov said, “I have pancreatic cancer and there is no cure. I don’t have a lot of time.” His nephew, Jim Boscov, chief executive officer and company vice chairman,... 4:00pm 02/03/17
Police say woman spent $6,400 on stolen credit cards
Public Safety NEW HARTFORD — Accused of spending more than $6,000 on stolen credit cards, a New Hartford woman is facing 62 counts of felony forgery, according to an announcement by local law enforcement investigators. Police said Sandra A. Scholl, 53, stole two credit cards from another person in New Hartford early last year. Scholl then racked up $6,400 in charges between March and May... 4:00pm 02/03/17
Traffic stop leads to pot charge for Rome man on Route 5
Public Safety CHITTENANGO — A Rome man was busted with marijuana after law enforcers said he was pulled over for speeding on Route 5 in Madison County. State police said Noel F. Harrington, 22, of North Levitt Street, was pulled over at 9:35 p.m. Saturday for speeding at 61 mph in a 40 mph zone. Once he was stopped, troopers said they found a baggy containing 80 grams of marijuana in the... 4:00pm 02/03/17
Black Knights swat away Hornets
Sports A dogfight. That’s what Thursday night’s Class AA non-league 95-84 victory was for the Rome Free Academy boys basketball team over visiting Fayetteville-Manlius. With the win, RFA has won six straight games, matching its longest winning streak of the season. The week isn’t over for the Black Knights as they host Tri-Valley League foe Camden tonight at 7, their third game in... 4:10pm 02/03/17
Love them or hate them, most local fans picking Patriots
Sports It’s that time of the year again. Super Bowl LI is Sunday in Houston, and the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will square off in what is sure to be an instant classic. Across Rome and the surrounding area, the general consensus seems to be that the Patriots will be the ones holding up the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night. But first, some background about the two... 4:00pm 02/03/17
Academy Awards nominee in Cinema Capitol
Entertainment “20th Century Woman” — Academy Awards nominee for “Best Original Screenplay” — opens Friday in Cinema Capitol, 230 W. Dominick St. The comedy-drama, directed by Mike Mills, is set in Santa Barbara, California in 1979. Dorothea Fields (Annette Bening) is a single mother in her mid-50s who is raising her adolescent son, Jamie (Lucas Jade Zumann) at a moment brimming with... 4:00pm 02/02/17
Medal of Honor winning pacifist subject of film downtown
Entertainment Cinema Capitol, 230 W. Dominick St., presents the acclaimed historical drama “Hacksaw Ridge” Feb. 3-9. “Hacksaw Ridge”, directed by Mel Gibson, is a biographical film based upon the life of Desmond Doss, an American pacifist and combat medic during World War II. Stationed in Japan when the largest battle of the war, the Battle of Okinawa, breaks out, Doss (Andrew Garfield)... 4:00pm 02/02/17