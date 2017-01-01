Rome school district set to update concussion policy
Education The Rome school district’s concussion policy is being revised to also address handling situations beyond school sports teams, such as injuries that may occur outside school. A “first reading” draft of the updated policy was approved last week by the Board of Education, and a final version is expected to be considered for approval at the board’s next meeting on Thursday next... 4:10pm 12/31/16
Lawmaker resigns county position to assume Assembly seat
County County Legislator Brian D. Miller has resigned his seat on the board as he moves to the state Assembly in the new year. The New Hartford resident will replace fellow Republican Claudia L. Tenney in the 101st Assembly District. The incumbent did not seek re-election in November. Instead, she made a successful run for Congress. “I want to thank everyone,” said Miller as he spoke... 4:00pm 12/31/16
New Hartford mayor warns legislators of tax hikes, service cuts
County The review now underway of how Oneida County shares its sales tax money with municipalities drew the attention of the New Hartford mayor at this week’s Board of Legislators meeting. Mayor Don Ryan told legislators that eliminating sales tax money for villages and decreasing it for most towns would result in property tax increases and service cuts. He spoke during the public... 4:00pm 12/31/16
Public Safety Logs — Dec. 31, 2016
Public Safety Mutual aid logTo report an emergency: 911Friday12:54 a.m. Camden, Preston Hill Road, wires down.1:28 a.m. Lake Delta, wires down.1:56 a.m. Vernon and COCVAC Ambulance, Route 5, accident/injury.2:46 a.m. Verona and Vineall Ambulance, accident.4:39 a.m. Maynard and Kunkel Ambulance, accident.5:24 a.m. Maynard, accident.6:18 a.m. Paris Hill and Edwards Ambulance, accident.7:25... 4:00pm 12/31/16
City Clerk-elect Grande gets sworn in
Rome 4:00pm 12/31/16
Madison County OKs gaming compact payments
County ONEIDA — Madison County’s Board of Supervisors has approved payments to three municipalities through payments made to the county by the Oneida Indian Nation. These payments will help reduce the impact of tax payments lost to land purchases made by the Oneida Indian Nation. The City of Oneida will receive $139,587, the Town of Lenox will get $22,586.65 and the Town of Sullivan... 4:00pm 12/31/16
Cuomo shakes up State of the State with localized speeches
County ALBANY (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo will take his annual state of the state address on the road next year with a series of regional speeches around the state. The Democrat plans to deliver remarks in six locations the week of Jan. 9. As of Friday, there was no word yet on exactly when or where they’ll take place, even though they’re just a week and a half away. The general... 4:00pm 12/31/16
Comets extend losing streak to eight
Sports UTICA — Eight not so great. The Utica Comets continue to ride their losing streak, extending it to eight games, with a 2-1 overtime loss to the St. John’s IceCaps on Friday night at the Utica Memorial Auditorium. Center Wacey Hamilton snapped a 12-game scoreless streak with an early first period tally and Richard Bachman returned for the Comets after missing over a month of... 4:10pm 12/31/16
Erratic Syracuse readies for beginning of ACC play
Sports (AP) — Syracuse was erratic through much of the nonconference portion of its schedule, losing five times. Now, the Orange face the start of Atlantic Coast Conference play wondering if they’re ready for the challenge. It’s anybody’s guess as the team gets set for Sunday’s conference opener at Boston College (7-6), the only team in the ACC with a worse record than the Orange... 4:10pm 12/31/16
Sisters art show opens Tuesday at Fusion Art Gallery
Entertainment TOWN OF LEE — Fusion Art Gallery, in The Photo Shoppe, 8584 Turin Road, opens a show featuring the work of sisters Brenda Dowling and Darlene Croniser with a free public reception from 5:30 to 7:30 on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Brenda realized she loved photography at a young age. An early memory in this life-long hobby is saving her allowance to buy her first camera. Brenda has a... 4:00pm 12/31/16
Insurance laws help heroin battle on state, local levels
Health ALBANY — New York State is introducing health insurance reforms designed to combat the state’s heroin and opioid crisis. The reforms, which were signed into law June 22 and will take effect Jan. 1, will enhance treatment options for addicts. “We have removed artificial barriers that prevented New Yorkers from receiving the help they need and put into place new safeguards to... 4:00pm 12/31/16