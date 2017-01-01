Cuomo shakes up State of the State with localized speeches

County ALBANY (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo will take his annual state of the state address on the road next year with a series of regional speeches around the state. The Democrat plans to deliver remarks in six locations the week of Jan. 9. As of Friday, there was no word yet on exactly when or where they’ll take place, even though they’re just a week and a half away. The general...