City chooses Highlander for sewer line repair
Rome The city will not put emergency repair work for a sewer line on Erie Boulevard West out for bid, but instead will add the work to an existing contract with Highlander Construction, according to the administration. The city is bonding for $250,000 for the work. On Jan. 5, a section of the line near Doxtator Street that had been clogged was clogged again. When crews went in to... 4:10pm 01/28/17
City gets grant for demolition, preparation at former Rome Turney Radiator site
Rome The city will get $500,000 in Restore NY state grant money for demolition and site preparation at the former Rome Turney Radiator site on Canal Street, the state has announced. What’s being termed the Wood and Steel Cable Complex will receive the money. It’s one of 75 projects statewide to get portions of $40 million in the fourth round of the program meant to reinvigorate... 4:10pm 01/28/17
Oriskany Manufacturing Technologies gives new life for vacant Base Road complex
County WHITESTOWN — A large vacant manufacturing facility on Base Road is getting a new life. Oriskany Manufacturing Technologies proposes to buy, renovate, equip and otherwise prepare the multi-building complex to create a hub for updating, refurbishing and re-powering transit vehicles. Daimler Buses North America, Inc., successor to Orion Bus, assembled intracity transit buses at... 4:00pm 01/28/17
BOCES guest speaks for dad, distracted driving prevention
Public Safety NEW HARTFORD — It’s been 11 years, but Long Island resident Karen Torres says it feels like 11 seconds ago. That’s when she received the news her father had been killed in a distracted driving accident, and the feeling has never left her. Now Torres has made it her mission to promote the prevention of distracted driving, both in memory of her father and out of concern for the... 4:00pm 01/28/17
Denti students recognized for outstanding character
Education Denti Elementary School students were recognized for demonstrating outstanding character, during a red-carpet event Friday at the school. Among the awards: • Alaina Petrie — Outstanding kindergartner in a caring role, female. • AisLynn Varela — Superior respectful behavior by a first-grader. • Molley Colmey — Leading first-grader in a responsible role, female. • Miles Mendiola... 4:00pm 01/28/17
Rome, Utica receive Restore NY funds
County The cities of Utica and Rome are getting state grants in the latest round of Restore New York Communities awards. Nearly $40 million is being shared by 75 municipalities, including the villages of Sylvan Beach and Lyons Falls, in the grants announced Thursday. Utica is receiving $1 million for the rehabilitation of two historical buildings into mixed-use properties, as part of... 4:00pm 01/28/17
New pre-K program for 3-year-olds is 85% filled
Education The Rome school district’s new pre-kindergarten program for 3-year-olds is about 85 percent filled, and will start next week in some community facilities while three district classrooms will begin by Feb. 27. Parents will be notified of specific start dates for their children depending on the program site, district Director of Early Childhood programs Nancy Kristl said... 4:00pm 01/28/17
Remsen luger Hamlin wraps up big weekend at worlds with silver medal in team relay
Sports IGLS, Austria (AP) — Germany won the team relay at the luge world championships today and remained unbeaten in the discipline since it was first held at the 2008 world championships. Germany trailed the U.S. squad that included Remsen native Erin Hamlin after Tatjana Huefner and Johannes Ludwig had completed their runs, but Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken made up the deficit... 12:39pm 01/29/17
Comets run out of time in loss to Sestito and Pens
Sports UTICA — Time wasn’t on the Utica Comets’ side as they dumped it all in the tank in an attempt to send the game to overtime, only to fall short 3-2 to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the sold-out Utica Memorial Auditorium Friday night. Comets right wing Alexandre Grenier and center Curtis Valk each had a two-point night, while Richard Bachman turned away 27 of the 29... 4:10pm 01/28/17
Viennese baritone performs Feb. 4
Religion Daniel Gutmann, a young Viennese baritone, will make his first appearance in this country at First Presbyterian Church, 108 West Court Street on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. Admission is free. He will be accompanied on the piano by Peter C. Walther, a Rome musician who met Daniel this past summer while residing in Vienna, Austria. They are doing a series of four programs... 4:00pm 01/28/17
Church hosts magician Tuesday
Religion Magician Christopher Wheel will be performing at St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 5748 Stokes-Lee Center Road, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 6:30 p.m. Wheel is a native New Yorker who has performed for Turning Stone Resort, The New York State Fair and has entertained for countless events, parties and businesses across the state. This will be Wheel’s second time performing at the parish... 4:00pm 01/28/17