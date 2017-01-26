Report raps state’s anti-smoking efforts
County The American Lung Association’s “State of Tobacco Control” report has found that in 2016 New York failed to do enough to implement proven-effective policies that would save lives. The 15th annual report grades states and the federal government on policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use. The report shows that most states and the federal government earned poor grades. The... 4:10pm 01/25/17
County exec invites Foxconn officials for nanocenter visit
County BY DAN GUZEWICH Staff writer MARCY — A leading international contract producer of flat-panel screens has been invited to visit the Marcy Nanocenter to kick the tires, figuratively speaking. It has been widely reported that Foxconn is looking to invest more than $7 billion on a manufacturing facility in the United States, and Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. wants... 4:10pm 01/25/17
Cancer coverage for volunteer firefighters passes first hurdle
County Legislation that would provide presumptive cancer coverage to New York state’s 100,000-plus volunteer firefighters has again passed the state Senate. This is the third year in a row the Senate has passed this bill, but the Assembly has failed to take action on it each time. Prime sponsor Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-47, Rome, and representatives of the volunteer fire service are... 4:00pm 01/25/17
Schumer calls out airlines for overhead bin fees
County U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, New York’s senior senator, is concerned about airlines imposing extra fees that prohibit the free use of overhead bins for travelers. The Democrat’s push follows American Airlines’ recent announcement that it would charge “Basic Economy” ticket holders extra for using overhead bins to store carry-on luggage. United Airlines was the first to... 4:00pm 01/25/17
Assemblyman: Taxpayers can’t afford governor’s free college tuition proposal
Education The governor’s proposal for free tuition at community colleges and other state public schools is being questioned by Assemblyman Marc W. Butler, R-118, Newport. Details of the plan would burden New York taxpayers, said Butler, a member of the Assembly Committee on Higher Education, following a joint legislative budget hearing Tuesday. Butler said that “going over the details,... 4:00pm 01/25/17
Lewis County man charged with sexual abuse of child
Public Safety TOWN OF LYONSDALE — A Lewis County man is accused of sexually abusing a young child over a period of time. State police said Shawn R. Pignone, 32, of Port Leyden, sexually abused a child under the age of 11. State police said Pignone was also found with a large amount of child pornography on his home computer. Pignone is charged with one count each of second-degree course of... 4:00pm 01/25/17
Multiple charges for Utica man after dispute with girlfriend, family
Public Safety A Utica man was charged with striking a teen-ager with his car after a dispute with his girlfriend and her family Friday. Utica Police said patrols were dispatched to the 500 block of Wetmore St. regarding a hit-and-run accident. When officers arrived, they discovered a vehicle had struck a small concrete wall in front of a residence before leaving the scene. At that time,... 4:00pm 01/25/17
Desperate for win, Orange respond down stretch against Wake Forest
Sports SYRACUSE (AP) — Syracuse hadn’t been in a close game in nearly two months so coach Jim Boeheim didn’t know what to expect. The Orange made big plays down the stretch, though, and hit big free throws to gain a badly needed 81-76 win over Wake Forest on Tuesday night. “We made some really good plays,” Boeheim said. “We haven’t been in really close games and when you get in one... 4:10pm 01/25/17
Sestito has tallied dozen points for Dinamo Riga hockey team
Sports Rome native Tim Sestito has tallied seven goals and five assists in 46 games this season and 71 penalty minutes for Dinamo Riga of the Kontinental Hockey League. His last point came off of an assist in a 3-1 victory over Dinamo Minsk on Jan. 19, prior to the KHL All-Star break. The forward had a two-goal night on Jan. 12, when Riga defeated Admiral Vladivostok 3-1. Riga is in... 4:10pm 01/25/17
History Center invites public to show and tell program
Arts & Learning UTICA — The public is invited to join the Oneida County History Center, 1608 Genesee St., for an afternoon of history and heritage themed show and tell Saturday, Jan. 28 from 1 to 2 p.m. Bring an old photograph, personal artifact, or other memorabilia, and tell your story. Share the stage with special guests Frank Tomaino, Janice Reilly, and host Joe Kelly. Community... 4:00pm 01/25/17
Art workshops Saturday in Old Forge
Arts & Learning OLD FORGE — Old Forge Library, 220 Crosby Blvd, will hold three Art Instruction workshops Saturday, Jan. 28. Karen Beck will lead a workshop for children in kindergarten through sixth grade from 10 a.m. to noon. Beck is a certified art and math teacher and is teaching junior high school math, pre-algebra and algebra in the Town of Webb schools. In her spare time, she enjoys... 4:00pm 01/25/17